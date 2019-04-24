|
|
Beall, Sr., David
07/28/1938 - 04/13/2019
David G. Beall, Sr, 80, was born in Berkeley, CA and grew up in the Monterey area. He was a competitive swimmer and Eagle Boy Scout who attended Philmont Scout Ranch in NM. Dave had a long aerospace/defense career that spanned working on the B-52 flight test crew as well as the Viking Mission to Mars. Professional highlights included serving as President of Lockheed Martin Canada and President of a Lockheed Martin subsidiary for technology spinoffs from Oak Ridge National Laboratories in Tennessee. He was deeply involved and devoted to his community as a Rotarian, serving as both Littleton Rotary President (1983-84) and District 5450 Governor (2007-08). He was a Paul Harris Fellow and a charter member of the White Hat Society for The Rotary Foundation.
Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ann Moss Beall. Survived by sister Elizebeth Kingsley, daughter Becky Beall-Moore ( Doug Moore ), son Dave Beall, Jr.,and grandchildren Allison Moore, Nick Moore, and Joey Beall. Dave was briefly married to Valerie Notz. Memorial service on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30am at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8545 E. Dry Creek Road, Centennial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dave's name to: Littleton Rotary Foundation, PO Box 143, Littleton, CO 80160;
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Building Fund, 8545 E. Dry Creek Rd., Centennial, CO 80112 (gshep.org); or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (psp.org) to help fund research for battling Corticobasal Degeneration, the rare disease that afflicted him.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 24, 2019