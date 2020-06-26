Bramhall, David

06/04/1926 - 11/12/2019



David Frederick

Bramhall was born in Boulder, Colorado in 1926, and died on November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Billie Bramhall, in May of 2019.

Dave had an active and curious mind throughout his life. He was passionate about making the world a better place; through teaching Radical Political Economics at The University of Pittsburgh, and then at the University of Colorado in Denver, and through social activism. He took great pleasure in opening college students' minds to new ways of looking at the social problems and economic inequality of our society.

Dave and Billie both spent their lives advocating for left wing causes and the less fortunate in the world. He spent a good deal of his life actively involved with The American Friends Service Committee and peaceful protest against injustice.

Dave is survived by his children, Martha Robertson, Fred Bramhall, Jenny Bramhall, and Becca Bramhall. He loved them and the Colorado mountains, music, cooking, reading, poetry, theater, learning, teaching and good friends. Dave and Billie collected life-long friends from everywhere they lived; Boulder, Denver, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. He was loved by all that knew him, and his grandchildren, of whom he had 8, all thought of him as the "smartest, kindest person ever."





