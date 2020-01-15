|
Brown, David
Papa
11/05/1944 - 01/08/2020
Dave passed away after battling a stoke and pneumonia that led to complications with his heart. He was 75 years old. Dave was born in St. Charles, Missouri on November 5th, 1944. He overcame many obstacles in his childhood and went on to be the first person in his family to graduate from college. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and went on to have a 30-year prosperous career at Excel Energy. He also served his country in the National Guard for 6 years. He loved life and was passionate about running in his younger days completing 3 marathons and his biggest passion besides his family was cycling and he completed Ride the Rockies 3 different times, 2 of which he did after he retired. Dave was able to travel the world and saw Europe, Canada, the Bahamas and all over the United States.
Dave's biggest passion was his family. He was married for 53 years to a wonderful wife, Shirley Brown. He was an amazing husband and father. He always made time for his family and enjoyed throwing the football around with his son and teaching him math and how to save money. The last 8 years of his life was filled with love with his grandson. He loved him so much and his grandson Trent was his pride and joy. He made sure that Trent had his college fund secured when Trent was just a baby. He taught me everything I know, and I will forever be grateful that I had a dad as amazing as him. He is survived by his wife Shirley, Son Paul, and grandson Trent. A celebration of life will be held at Unity Church of Denver at 3021 S. University Blvd. on Saturday the 21st of January at 2pm. There's a little black spot on the sun today with you gone dad. I love and miss you so much.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 15, 2020