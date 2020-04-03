|
|
Addison, David Clare
03/17/43 - 03/30/20
David Clare Addison, 77, of Denver CO, passed away peacefully due to complications of Parkinson's disease and COVID-19. David was an attorney in private practice for nearly 50 years before his retirement. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Addison, mother Alma Bentley, and his stepfather, Louis Bentley. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Martine and his two children: Mariel (Phoenix AZ) and Steven (Denver CO), his sister, Arden Bowers and nephew, Bruce Bowers (Somerset CA). David was a proud Wolverine, earning his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Michigan. He was also a volunteer in the Peace Corps in the 1960s. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Just as he could never find a baseball cap that fit his head, we know that no one will ever fit in our hearts the way he did. An event celebrating David's life will be announced when it is safe for everyone to travel, come together, and be able to embrace. GO BLUE!
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 3, 2020