Durnell, David
October 3, 1941 - 12-1-2018
David Walter Durnell, 77 years of age, of Denver, CO, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec 1, 2018 at Rose Medical Center in Englewood, CO. David was born Oct 3, 1941 in Fremont, NE, the only child of Dewain O. and Gladys K. (Winquest) Durnell.
David attended 3 years of high school in York, NE, and graduated from Axtell, NE with the class of 1959. He graduated from Kearney State College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Art degree. He earned a Master of Science in Education from UN Kearney, in 1967. He taught music in the Stanton, NE public schools, 1963-64. He moved to Denver where he worked for 27 years at the Ralph Lauren men's store in the Cherry Creek Mall, until he retired.
David spent many of his early years at the family farm at Lakota, ND.
A choral group of which he was a member had the benefit of his singing talents. He enjoyed drawing portraits of relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two first cousins, a number of second cousins, and friends. David's ashes are placed with his parents' graves in the Prairie Home cemetery, Holdrege, NE. A committal service will be held there on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:30 am, followed by lunch for attendees. Memorials in his name are suggested to Colorado Public Radio or the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019