Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Staging Area B, Shelter B
David E. Teich Sr.


1925 - 2019
David E. Teich Sr. Obituary
Teich Sr., David E.
09/23/1925 - 06/04/2019
Major, US Army Retired, Arapahoe County Deputy Sheriff, Chief of Police, Sheridan, Colorado

Dave passed away at home peacefully as he wished on June 4th. He survived World War II, the Korea War and the Cold War. Dave had a second career in Law Enforcement and lived to 93. Dave is survived by his sister Roselyn and sons David Jr. and Terry. A Military Honors Burial Ceremony will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery on July 10th at 10:30 am, Staging Area B, Shelter B.
Published in Denver Post from July 5 to July 7, 2019
