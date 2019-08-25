|
|
Edstrom, David
September 10, 1938 - May 9, 2019
Attorney
David Allan Edstrom was born in Portland, Oregon and passed away on May 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
David grew up in Sherwood, Oregon with his parents, Sigward and Elsie Edstrom, and sister Janet (Weber). He ran track at University of Oregon and in 1959, won a gold medal at the Pan American Games, and in 1960 made the Olympic team. After college, David became an officer in the United States Air Force and in 1968 he and his family moved to Colorado Springs where he was the assistant track coach at the Air Force Academy.
As a municipal bond attorney, David specialized in public financing of municipalities in Colorado and Wyoming at Lamm, Edstrom, Falacienksi, Jordan and Bieber, P.C., before joining Grimshaw & Harring, P.C., and retired in 2015 with Spencer Fane & Grimshaw, LLP.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan (Blackstone) Edstrom, six children, Christy (Patrick) O'Hara, Catherine (Crawford) Clark, Michael (Andrea), Jon-Kristian (Jessica), Timothy (Christina), Stephen (Kate), and 15 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Air Force Academy, Community Center Chapel, at 10am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019