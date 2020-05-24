Martinez, David Ellison
Jan. 23, 1943 - May 8, 2020
Beloved Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend. View full obit here www.allstatescremation.com A celebration of life is to be announced when it's safe.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.