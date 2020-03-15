|
Bubke, David Frederick
October 3, 1948 - March 10, 2020
David F. Bubke, 71, joined his Savior in heaven March 10, 2020.
He was born on October 3, 1948 in Vancouver, Washington.
David graduated from SDSU with a Masters in Electrical Engineering. He and his wife, Margaret, raised their children in Centennial, Colorado and retired in
Monument, Colorado in 2016.
His great loves were God, travel, the outdoors, sailing and his family (whom he bragged about to everyone he met).
He had a life-long love of space and secured his dream job at Lockheed Martin where he worked as an electrical engineer. His last project landed a spacecraft on Mars.
David was a man of God and was training to become an elder at Cathedral Rock Church in Monument.
He was passionate about training young people, volunteering with both the Boy Scout of America and with the youth group at Rocky Mountain Community Church.
David is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Margaret M. Bubke; his four children, Alethea, Sarah, Matthew and Gabrielle (Bubke) Barrett; sister, Sharon (Bubke) Fuller; and brother, Dan.
Visitation, 5:00PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Thursday, March 19, 2020, Trinity Lutheran Church, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, Colorado 80132. Interment, Monument Cemetery, Monument, Colorado. Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020