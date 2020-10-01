Harper, David

1949 - 2020



David was born in Brooklyn NY on September 16, 1949 and attended Midwood High School. He served as a Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps in Vietnam. His professional career was spent at Sentex Pharmaceutical/Roche. He loved to travel and the pinnacle of his travel adventures was walking the El Camino de Santiago. He retired to Crestone, CO where he volunteered for the fire department and later relocated to Denver, CO where he volunteered at the Museum of Natural History. He is survived by his son, Damian, his grandson Theophil, his brother, Richard and nieces and nephew. A private memorial is planned for October by his family.





