David Herzel Obituary
Herzel, David

David Herzel, 67, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019. He is survived by father Delwyn "Duke" Herzel, mother Mary Herzel and sister Brenda Massey. Service is Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 1:30 with viewing from 12:30-1:30 at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, 7777 West 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 at the Pavilion. Graveside service to follow. Reception at another location following. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Dave Herzel Scholarship Fund at Wells Fargo. For information to donate please call 248-385-5050 Alexsia.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
