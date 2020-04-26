Berman, David J, MD 11/15/1924 - 04/17/2020 David J Berman, MD, of Denver passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Aspen Siesta nursing home of natural causes. He was 95. He was born in Denver in 1924 to Bernard and Charlotte (nee Minkoff) Berman. Dr. Berman graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. His tenure as the resident physician in the mining towns of Uravan and Telluride was interrupted by service during the Korean War in which he attained the rank of Captain in the Air Force. In the early 1960s he went into private practice in Denver, retiring in 1989. Dr. Berman was an avid chess player and enjoyed his family, traveling and reading. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mattie, of Denver and his son Mark, daughter-in-law Margaret and grandson David of Boonton, NJ. Interment will take place at Fairmount Cemetery. No service is planned.

