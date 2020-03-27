|
Hallahan, David J.
April 28th, 1944 - March 19th, 2020
Private E-1, CPA
Our beloved David was born in St. Louis, MO. to Richard and Ruth Hallahan. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and assigned to the 25th Infantry Division near Cu Chi, Vietnam. He returned home as an Honorable Disabled Veteran with a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. He pursued a degree and career as a CPA. On April 28th, 1971, he married Connie L. Frerichs. They raised two children, Tara and Tate. David had a passion for life. He loved to be with family and had hobbies including woodworking, model making, playing cards, and sports. He will always be known for his strong work ethic, kindness, compassion, and great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, Liam, Shaun, Ian, and Rylan, and his sister Kathryn, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at a date TBD.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020