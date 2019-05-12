|
Zeff, David Jacob
4/20/20 - 5/1/19
David Jacob Zeff passed away May 1st in Lakewood Colorado where he lived for the past 7 yrs. He was born in St. Paul MN to David and Elizabeth Nafey Zeff. A World War II veteran, he served in the US Army. He held a BA in music and a BS in music education from the University of Minnesota and a MA in musical performance from the University of Wisconsin. An accomplished violinist and conductor, he lived most of his life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. There he taught music and started the orchestra at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Oshkosh Lodge 27 for 67 years He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 yrs Ingwelde Pfitzner Zeff in 2017. He is survived by his daughter Susan (David) Spoerke MD of Lakewood CO and son David W. (Linda) Zeff of Lynchburg VA, 5 grandchildren Erik Spoerke of Albuquerque NM, Laura (Ron) Schuchart of Apex NC, Kevin (Ela) Zeff of Christiansburg VA, Nick (Sharon) Spoerke MD of Reno NV and Erika (Caleb) Luther of Longview WA. He also has 9 great grandchildren. We shall miss his love of family, interest in education, nature, fishing, travel, any kind of adventure, and most of all his inimitable sense of humor. Funeral service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin 5/18/19
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019