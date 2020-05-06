David Justman
1920 - 2020
Justman, David
Oct. 14, 1920 - May 4, 2020

David Justman, Denver. Husband of the late Shirley Justman. Father of Marleen (Kevin) Konieczny & Gene (Carol) Justman. Grandfather of Phillip (Laura) Konieczny, Stephen (Ann) Konieczny, Rachel (Ben) Justman-Wilson & Patrick Justman. Great-grandfather of Isaac, Jamie, Benjamin & Ethan Konieczny. Beloved friend of Norma Goldblatt. Private service, 11:45am Thurs. May 7. Visit feldmanmortuary.com for live-stream info. Contributions to charity of choice.




Published in Denver Post on May 6, 2020.
