|
|
Larson, David
11/09/34 - 06/17/19
Retired Lt. Denver Fire Dept.
On Monday, June 17th, David "Dave" Larson, passed away at the age of 84 at Lutheran Hospice in Wheat Ridge with his children at his side.
Dave was born on Nov. 9th, 1934 at Mercy Hospital in Denver to Mabel and Ludwig Larson. He graduated from South High School in Denver and soon after joined the US Marine Corp. During his tenure in the Marines Dave was promoted to the rank of Sgt. after a mere 18 months. After discharge from the Marines, Dave worked as a brick layer/stone mason before joining the Denver Fire Dept. in 1964 from which he retired as a Lt. in 1993.
While on the job he used is off time to build the family home in Evergreen, run a locksmith business and to take full advantage of his love for the outdoors. Dave was an avid skier, hiker and fisherman. He bagged 47 of CO's 14er's and caught more than his fair share of "the big one's." Dave was a veritable encyclopedia
of Civil War, WWII and CO history and at one time had an award winning antique bottle collection dug from the dumps of old CO mining towns. He was known as as a quiet leader who had a great laugh and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Ludwig, and his mother, Mabel, sister, Doris, his first wife, Virginia (Ginger) and second wife Roberta (Bobbie) Lou. He is survived by his two children, Paige and Jeff Larson, dear friend, Sharon Wolf and family, and a wonderful group of his closest friends. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this summer.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019