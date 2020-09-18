Williams, David LeeDavid Lee Williams died peacefully of natural causes in Phoenix, AZ September 3rd at the age of 80 years old. He was surrounded by family during his final days. An accomplished Naval officer, scientist, real estate developer and pilot, with an abundance of close relationships among family and friends, David lived life to its fullest.David was born October 11, 1939 in Oakland, California to Lee Williams and Isabella MacDonald. Lee was a pilot and executive with Pan American Airlines and David, along with his sister Jean, followed his father's career to many locations during his childhood including the San Francisco Bay Area, Florida, and Tokyo. Subsequent to his father's death in 1952, David moved with his family to Dallas, TX. He attended St Marks School where he graduated in 1958. He then attended the University of Texas where he went through the Navy ROTC program and graduated in 1962.David then served in the US Navy for several years and early in his tenure was accepted to the nuclear submarine program under Admiral Hyman Rickover. He served in the Pacific on the USS Tecumseh and then the Atlantic on the USS George Washington, both nuclear powered ballistic missile submarines. David rose to become Chief Engineer of the Washington, and he ended his naval career as a Lieutenant Commander.During his transition out of the Navy, David received a PhD in Oceanography from MIT and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, and subsequently pursued a multi-year career as an oceanographer and geophysicist. As part of Woods Hole's Alvin submarine program, He was principally involved in ground breaking discoveries of sea floor hotsprings near the Galapagos Islands. David moved to Colorado in 1974 to join the US Geological Survey where his field work took him to numerous locations including Kilauea, the Cascade Volcanos, Yellowstone, New Mexico and the Colorado Rockies. He published dozens of papers during his career as a scientist.After constructing a mountain home near Breckenridge in the mid 1970s, David developed a passion for building. During the 1980s he transitioned to a career in home building and real estate development primarily in and around his home of Evergreen, Colorado. Earning a reputation for outstanding quality, he won the MAME award in 1998.Foremost among David's many hobbies was flying. David received his pilot's license in 1985, flew across the US, Canada and Alaska, and owned several different planes over the years. Harkening back to his father's career flying sea planes with the Army Air Corp and Pan American, David owned and flew two amphibian planes, a Piaggio Royal Gull and a Cessna T206 on amphibious floats.David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan. He is survived by sons Greg (Francoise), Scott (Amy), Todd (Jennifer), and Chad; grandchildren Nicolas, Isabella, Cavanagh, William, Max and Emma Kate; nieces/nephews Pam, Ken, Patricia, and Brenda; grand nieces/nephews Clair, Alex, Patrick, Zack, Kate, David, Maddie, and Ian. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Jean Faith Patteson.Due to Covid-19, a memorial gathering has not been finalized; please direct inquiries to ghwilliams89@gmail.com.