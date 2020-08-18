Rutledge, David LeRoy
8/2/1934 - 8/5/2020
David LeRoy Rutledge, 86, formerly of Westminster, CO departed this life, Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, GA.
Mr. Rutledge was born August 2, 1934 in Tekamah, NE. He was preceded in death by wife Carol A. Rutledge and daughter JoEllen Love. He was a son of the late Victor LeRoy and Josie E Rutledge.
He is survived by his daughters Pam Sellers, Sandy Capps and Kimberly Rutledge. Grandchildren, Angela Keller-Love, Stephany Rutledge, Tyler David Capps, Step-granddaughter Carol E McClelland and great grandchild Daisy.
He is also survived by his siblings, Peggy Rennerfeldt, Everett Rutledge and Mary Holt.
Mr. Rutledge was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Future Foam on April 30, 2019 where he worked for over 26 years.
No public services will be held now but a Celebration of Life will be held later in Nebraska.
