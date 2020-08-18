1/
David LeRoy Rutledge
1934 - 2020
Rutledge, David LeRoy
8/2/1934 - 8/5/2020

David LeRoy Rutledge, 86, formerly of Westminster, CO departed this life, Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, GA.
Mr. Rutledge was born August 2, 1934 in Tekamah, NE. He was preceded in death by wife Carol A. Rutledge and daughter JoEllen Love. He was a son of the late Victor LeRoy and Josie E Rutledge.
He is survived by his daughters Pam Sellers, Sandy Capps and Kimberly Rutledge. Grandchildren, Angela Keller-Love, Stephany Rutledge, Tyler David Capps, Step-granddaughter Carol E McClelland and great grandchild Daisy.
He is also survived by his siblings, Peggy Rennerfeldt, Everett Rutledge and Mary Holt.
Mr. Rutledge was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Future Foam on April 30, 2019 where he worked for over 26 years.
No public services will be held now but a Celebration of Life will be held later in Nebraska.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
