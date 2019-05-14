|
MacKenzie, David
Brindley
05/01/1927 - 05/13/2019
David MacKenzie died in Denver on May 13, 2019 at age 92. Born in Victoria, British Columbia, he emigrated to the U.S. to attend the California Institute of Technology. At Caltech, he excelled in what would become his life's work, geology. After earning a Ph.D. in geology from Princeton, he married Mary Janet Dunn of Pittsburgh in 1954. Dave's job as an exploration geologist at Amoseas took them to Libya, Turkey, France, and Spain, where their two daughters were born. Later Dave joined Ohio - now Marathon - Oil Company in Littleton, Colorado, where Dave and Jan would make their home for the next 30 years. At Marathon, Dave enjoyed a successful career in mineral and oil explo-ration, and was elected president of the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists. He also found time to serve on the Littleton School Board. For many decades, Dave was a keen hiker and skier with a group of pals. He passed on his love of the Colorado mountains to his children, whom he led on many backpacking and skiing adventures.
Dave is survived by his wife, Jan; 4 children, Kathleen (Joe Drexler), Juanita, and Tom (Trang Le-MacKenzie), all of Denver, and Ian (Lori Campbell) of New York City; and 7 grandchildren, Cassandra, Ian Santiago, Beau, Charlie Coco, Miles, Caden, and Quynh. Jan and her family welcome visitors at her home from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16.
