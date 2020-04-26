David Mark Warner
Warner, David Mark David Mark Warner, 81, of Golden, passed away on April 17, 2020, at Mountain Vista Health Care in Wheat Ridge. Born on January 1, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of Leo Warner and Arlene (Kenworthy) Warner. He was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Denver and an honorably discharged veteran of the US Navy. He was previously married to Sharon Warner, nee Soll. Dave married Rosalia Casagranda on February 17, 2007. In addition to his beloved wife, Rose, he is survived by his children, Lori Warner, Bradley (Laura) Warner, Todd (Emily) Matuszewicz, and Keven (April) Soll; his step-children, Mark (Suzy) O'Dorisio, Lisa O'Dorisio, Angela O'Dorisio; his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother Chuck (Shelly) Warner and his sister Marguerite Gaines. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Ron Warner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP at www.psp.org/warner or Mountain Vista Nursing Home, 4800 Tabor St., Wheat Ridge CO 80033. A memorial service to honor Dave will be held at a later date. Visit HoranCares.com for full obituary.

