David Michael Kelly, 68, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. He was born October 30, 1951 in Denver, Colorado where he was raised. After High School he joined the Marines serving in Japan and Italy with NATO. He then joined the Navy and served until he retired as QM1 after 26 years. He earned many medals, among them; Navy Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2), Fleet Marine Ribbon, Navy "E" Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendatio. He is survived by his Mother, Phyllis Lenhart, brother Marty and sisters Christine Kelly and Beverley Young. Also his Stepmother Audrey Kelly and siblings Sandra, Terry, Cory and Patrick Kelly. David is also survived by other numerous relatives and friends. A memorial will be held in the Chapel of Spirit of Christ Catholic Church, 7400 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, Co. 80003 on February 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., refreshments will be served after the service.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019