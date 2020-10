Pells, DavidFather of Eddie (Laura) Pells; Brother of Joe Pells and the late Betty Lee "Buz" Hahn; Grandfather of Charlie and Maya Pells; Uncle of Mark, Andy and Penny Pells and Steve and Sherry Hahn; Service will take place on Friday, October 2 at 10:30AM, and will be available to watch on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube channel; Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Tumor Foundation.