David Robert Driskill
1973 - 2020
DRISKILL, DAVID ROBERT
"ELVIS"
7/16/1973 - 6/4/2020

David "Elvis" Driskill, 46, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at The Denver Hospice Center, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. "Bobby" Driskill and his mother, Elizabeth A. "Liz" Driskill.
He is survived by his sister, Dana Marie Driskill, 39, of Sheridan, Wyoming. His maternal aunt, Patricia A. Wall & uncle William G. Wall and cousins: John Wall, Winston Wall, Suzanne Wall Juarez, Dianna Wall Serio, David Wall, and Helen Wall Reddish. He is also survived by his paternal aunt, Carole "Honey" Harman, and cousins: Adam Harman and Lt. Colonel Billy Harman, USMC of Alexandria, Virginia.
David was born in Glendale, California and later moved to Colorado with his mother and sister in 1992. He worked as an Emergency Dispatcher and Customer Service Specialist. David loved music, especially Elvis Presley, and spent much of his time performing Elvis classics for family and friends. His beautiful voice and great guitar skills earned him the nickname "Elvis." David was naturally gifted with a quick wit and comedic timing. His Dr. Phil & Bill Clinton impressions were priceless.
His songs and humor will be missed and remembered well, by all those who knew him.
Services are by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please visit www.newcomerdenver.com to share a special memory with David's family.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
