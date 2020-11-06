Shneer, DavidDavid Shneer, Denver. Husband of Gregg Drinkwater. Father of Sasha Drinkwater and bio-dad of Yannai Kashtan. Son of Diane and Jim Shneer. Brother of Rob (Lani) Shneer. Son-in-law of Margaret (Dennis Holman) McBride Holman and Mike (ConnaLu) Drinkwater. Brother-in-law of Michelle (Wayne) Trader. Co-parent with Caryn (Dawn Weber) Aviv. Uncle of Emi Shneer, Kyle Shneer, and Ben Trader. Private service Friday, 1:00pm. Public Livestream on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube channel. Burial in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Contributions will be suggested to a memorial fund that will be created in David's Memory. More information to come.