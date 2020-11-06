1/1
David Shneer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shneer, David

David Shneer, Denver. Husband of Gregg Drinkwater. Father of Sasha Drinkwater and bio-dad of Yannai Kashtan. Son of Diane and Jim Shneer. Brother of Rob (Lani) Shneer. Son-in-law of Margaret (Dennis Holman) McBride Holman and Mike (ConnaLu) Drinkwater. Brother-in-law of Michelle (Wayne) Trader. Co-parent with Caryn (Dawn Weber) Aviv. Uncle of Emi Shneer, Kyle Shneer, and Ben Trader. Private service Friday, 1:00pm. Public Livestream on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube channel. Burial in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Contributions will be suggested to a memorial fund that will be created in David's Memory. More information to come.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved