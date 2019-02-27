|
Suson, David
August 20, 1954 - February 25, 2019
David Lee Suson, Denver; husband of Connie Mankoff Suson; father of Rabbi Steven (the late Rachel Adisy) Suson, Jonathan (Kristin) Suson and Adrienne Suson; brother of Shellie Suson, Lori (Joe) Capps, Jerry Kaitz, Tammy (Steve Crane) Kaitz and Lori (Joe) Contreras; grandfather of Mara Suson, Daniel Suson and Ellie Suson. Service, Wednesday, 10:30am, BMH-BJ. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Contributions to BMH/BJ Congregation or .
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019