Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
BMH-BJ Congregation
560 South Monaco Parkway
Denver, CO
View Map
1954 - 2019
David Suson Obituary
Suson, David
August 20, 1954 - February 25, 2019

David Lee Suson, Denver; husband of Connie Mankoff Suson; father of Rabbi Steven (the late Rachel Adisy) Suson, Jonathan (Kristin) Suson and Adrienne Suson; brother of Shellie Suson, Lori (Joe) Capps, Jerry Kaitz, Tammy (Steve Crane) Kaitz and Lori (Joe) Contreras; grandfather of Mara Suson, Daniel Suson and Ellie Suson. Service, Wednesday, 10:30am, BMH-BJ. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Contributions to BMH/BJ Congregation or .
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019
