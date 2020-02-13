|
|
McGoldrick, David T.
David T. "Dave"
McGoldrick died on February 11th at his home in Broomfield, Colorado after a brief illness. He was 87. Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy C. McGoldrick, 7 children; Anne (Scott) Beard, Kathleen (Magell) Candelaria, Colleen (Paul) Weaverling, David (Cathy), Teresa (Marc) Buttler, Michael (Kate), Irene (Mike Hogan), 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 brother.
Born in 1932, the son of William and Margaret McGoldrick, he grew up on the family dairy farm on the Sherman/Gaylordsville border in western Connecticut. He attended the Gaylordsville one-room schoolhouse for 5 years, graduated from the Sherman Consolidated school in 1945 and New Milford High School in 1949. Dave graduated from The College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1954 and earned a Master's Degree from Niagara University, Niagara Falls, New York, in 1955.
Dave spent 2 years with the Berlin & Jones Envelope Mfg. Co. in New York City before joining the General Electric Co. in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1957. He rose through the ranks in sales and marketing, serving in both the domestic and international arena for GE. In 1972 Dave joined the Samsonite Corporation in Denver, Colorado, as V.P. of Marketing for the Toy Division (LEGO) and subsequently was the President of both Samsonite Furniture and Samsonite Luggage. In 1983 he joined the Sunbeam Corporation in Chicago, Illinois, and over the next 7 years served as the President of Northern Electric, Sunbeam Appliance, and Oster Manufacturing. He retired in 1991.
In retirement Dave was a Principal of Bottom Line Logistics in Denver. As a volunteer he led walking trips to the British Isles for Walking the World in Ft. Collins, was a Board Member of Bonfils Blood Center in Denver, the Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Clubs in Larimer County, and President of the United Way Board of Directors in Loveland, Berthoud, and Estes Park. He served his Alma Mater as a Class Agent, member of the Alumni Association Senate, and secretary of the Holy Cross Club of Colorado. He was a lector, extraordinary minister, and chair of various committees in Catholic parishes in Denver, Loveland, and Wauwatosa, WI.
Dave's greatest joy in retirement was in the numerous family gatherings and reunions over the past 30 years. A lifelong baseball fan, he was also dedicated to travel, hiking, tending to his garden, lawn, and trees while staying in touch with the many friends and associates he had met along the way.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 16th, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, at the Anthem Ranch Lodge, 16151 Lowell Blvd., in Broomfield, Colorado. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The College of the Holy Cross, 1 College St., Worcester, MA, 01610, or any charity of your choosing, and please, get out and VOTE!
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 13, 2020