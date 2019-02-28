|
|
Trotter, David W.
June 22, 1932 - February 25, 2019
David W. Trotter, 86, of Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, February 25, after a brief illness. He was born in Mt. Vernon, New York, the younger son of Millard S. and Elsie Irene (Seipp) Trotter. Dave served during the Korean conflict and then settled in New York, where he owned two auto garages and was active in local organizations. Dave then moved his family to Denver, where he enjoyed a career with Chicago Pneumatic before relocating to North Carolina and retiring.
In 1990, he married the former Mary Dean Hedrick, who survives him. He is also survived by son Jeff Trotter of Denver as well as step-son Greg Duyck and Greg's wife Anne. He leaves several grandchildren: Candy, Richard, Cheryl, Jennifer, Leonard, Zoë, Lillian and Taylor from Colorado family, as well as Heather, Lillian, Quentin, and Gianna from North Carolina family. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother John, and by his daughter, Jill.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman and active in Boy Scouts leadership. He was a loving and beloved husband to Mary, and they enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and UNC basketball games. A memorial service will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America through your local Council or at www.scouting.org.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 28, 2019