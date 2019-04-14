Denver Post Obituaries
David Follick
David Wayne Follick


David Wayne Follick Obituary
Follick, David Wayne

Passed away on April 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his children; David Wayne II, Michael Dean, daughter Terrie Lee and brother Boyd. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth, son Doug (Colleen), 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sisters; Shirley Smith and Vera Nelson. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1947. He graduated from Idaho State College in 1951 and spent 50+ years as an executive in the Trucking Industry. The funeral service will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 740 Hudson St., Denver, CO with burial to follow at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be prior to the service at the church.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
