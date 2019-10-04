|
Yourtz, David
David Stephen Yourtz, Highlands Ranch; Husband of Cindy "Cinnie" Yourtz; Father of Ryan (Kelly) Yourtz and Adam (Connor) Yourtz; Brother of Ian Yourtz, Gary (Teresa) Yourtz, Michael Yourtz, and Lisa (Ed) Myers; Grandfather of Jack and Libby; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Memorial service, Sunday, Oct. 13th, 2:00pm, Temple Sinai, 3509 S. Glencoe St.; In lieu of flowers, contributions to Women's Crisis Center of Douglas County or Project Angel Heart, Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019