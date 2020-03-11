|
Hansen, Dawn
5/20/1955 - 3/03/2020
Dawn Marie Hansen, 64, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, WI to Charleene Marie Curry and Harvey "Red" Thornberry. Dawn graduated from East High School in Anchorage, AK and became one of the first women to work on the North Slope of Alaska. Dawn's beauty was only matched by her wit and she always took great joy in entertaining, cooking and taking care of those around her. She is survived by her two daughters Chanelle (Zach) Sayers and Shaelee Hansen; four grandsons, Layton Leeper, Sterling, Stellan and Sumner Sayers; sisters, Misty Steed, Kaycee Gregorich, Lisa Simons, and Theresa Wrangham; and brothers, Billy Thornberry and Hank Petit. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Teresa Altman. She will forever be missed by her family and friends.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 11, 2020