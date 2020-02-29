Denver Post Obituaries
National Cremation Society Denver
5060 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80222
(303) 757-0167
Dean Coddington
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Mission Hills Church
Dean Clinton Coddington


1932 - 2020
Dean Clinton Coddington Obituary
Coddington, Dean Clinton

Dean Coddington, 87, died February 23, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado, his home town for 60 years. His Memorial will be held at Mission Hills Church on Friday, March 6th at 10:00 AM located at 620 Southpark Drive, Littleton, 80120. Reception to follow.
Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy, children David (Therese), Susan Pietri (Bud), Michael (Amy), and Lisa (Stephen), seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, brother, Richard Coddington (Eleanor), and sister, Mary Ann Severson (Joel).
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
