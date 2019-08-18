|
|
Talagan, Reverend Dr. Dean Paul
Reverend Dr. Dean Paul Talagan, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died August 13, 2019 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
Father Dean was born in Cheyenne, October 23, 1933 to Paul and Anastasia Talagan. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1951. He earned a Baccalaureate in Classical Greek and History from the University of Wyoming, a Master of Arts and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Master of Theological Studies from Holy Cross School of Theology, Brookline, Massachusetts.
He began his career in education as a teacher and principal in the Cheyenne, Wyoming and Bakersfield, California public schools. Father Dean served Wyoming as Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and he was a past member of the Board of Trustees Laramie County Community College.
Father Dean was ordained in Cheyenne to the Greek Orthodox Church Holy Priesthood on August 3, 1975 and served his home parish of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. During that time, he was a Founding Director of the Patriarch Athenagoras National Institute and Youth Retreat at Harriman, Wyoming. He was an instructor in Comparative Religion at Laramie County Community College. In 1984, he became the founding priest of Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Greenwood Village, Colorado. He served as President of the Colorado Council of Churches and was a Member of The Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Religious Education Commission.
Father Dean was an inspirational and passionate educator in both the secular and spiritual communities. His compassionate leadership and friendship will be greatly missed by all.
Father Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Argie Lafkas. He is survived by his children, Stacie (Marc) Wade of Denver, CO and Paul (Kristi) Talagan of Saugus, MA; grandchildren, Angela Wade of Denver, CO, Miles Wade of Houston, TX, and Barbara Talagan of Saugus, MA; sisters Stella Contos and Jean (Bill) Langlas; brother-in-law Paul (Pat) Lafkas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, 3-6 pm at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Cheyenne followed by a Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 19 at 10:00 am following an 8:00 am Divine Liturgy at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver and Metropolis clergy. Following internment in Beth El Cemetery, friends and family are invited to a memorial luncheon at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club.
Pallbearers will be John Contos, William P. Langlas, Dr. A.J. Meares, Nico Porreco, Vince Porreco, Miles Wade.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nick Anest, Tim Joannides, Dr. George Karamigios, Paul Lafkas, William J. Langlas, Father John Murray, George Zaharas, Steve Zaharas.
Friends who wish may contribute to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 112, Cheyenne, WY 82003; or to Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111; or to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019