Tillman, Dean



Dean Tillman, born and raised in Denver, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 after a short illness. Dean graduated from Denver High School and then joined the Navy, serving honorably as a radar operator on a naval carrier. Dean attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, graduating with a bachelor's degree in engineering. During his marriage to Marilyn Lathrop, he became the proud and loving parent of one child, Christopher.

As a teenager, Dean enjoyed camping and skiing with his brothers in the Colorado mountains. Dean had his father's innate mechanical skills and appreciated classic cars, working on his 1949 Ford in his spare time. Even in his later years, Dean kept his pickup truck in mint condition and looked forward to driving to his favorite grocery store, King Soopers. Dean's independent and private nature was balanced by the sweet cadence of his true Coloradan accent. Dean is survived by his son Christopher, brother Dale, sister Dortha, and several nephews and nieces. In accordance with his wishes, Dean's ashes were sprinkled over the mountains he loved. His family wishes to thank the staff of the Verandas Assisted Living in Wheatridge and SunTree Hospice for their kind care of Dean.





