Peterson, Deborah Jane "Debba"
11/30/1949 - 2/27/2020
Deborah Jane "Debba" Peterson passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was 70 years old.
A memorial service for Debba will take place at the Eckert Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Howarth officiating.
Debba was born November 30, 1949, to William Crumly and Patricia (Sorensen) Ackard in Denver, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Denver. She graduated from East High School. She continued her education at University of Colorado, Colorado State University, Western State College and Fort Lewis College. She has been a resident of Cedaredge for the past 20 years
Debba was a member of Eckert Presbyterian Church. Some of her hobbies and interests were skiing, hiking, golf and traveling. She also liked to socialize with her friends.
Deborah was married to Roger B. Peterson in Denver, CO on April 14, 1994. He passed away on May 12, 2012 in Cedaredge, Colo.
Among Debba's survivors are her son: Joseph W. Ferguson and his wife Miya; a step son Jordon Peterson who lives in Denver, CO; her brother: Stephen Ackard and his wife Arlynn of Broomfield, Co; a sister Peggy Ackard, Smith and her husband Robert of Houston, TX.; and her only grandchild, Lilliane Ferguson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 11, 2020