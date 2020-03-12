|
|
Peterson, Deborah Jane "Debba"
Nov. 30, 1949 - Feb. 27, 2020
Deborah "Debba" Jane Peterson passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was 70 years old.
A memorial service for Debba will take place at the Eckert Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Howarth officiating. A reception celebrating her life will be held after the service at Graystone in Cedaredge from 11:30am - 2:30pm.
Debba was born November 30, 1949, to William Crumly and Patricia (Sorensen) Ackard in Denver, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Denver and graduated from East High School. She attended college in Colorado and spent much of her 20's in Steamboat Springs, CO where she started the nursery at the Stagecoach Ski Area for the Woodmore Corporation. After moving back to Denver, she began a career as a legal secretary then studied to become a paralegal for Dwight Hamilton with Hamilton & Faatz who was also the Counsel General to South Korea. She has been a resident of Cedaredge for the past 20 years.
Debba was a member of Eckert Presbyterian Church serving as an elder in 2017. In 2011, she helped to lead a volunteer trip to help stabilize women's lives in the Calvary Chapel Mission in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. Debba was involved in many activities and clubs which included the Rose Garden Club, Cancer Warriors, Surface Creek Valley Historical Society, Grand Mesa Arts Center, and CAPOW. Some of her hobbies and interests were skiing, hiking, golf, playing bridge and mahjong, and traveling.
Deborah was married to Roger B. Peterson in Denver, CO on April 14, 1994. He passed away on May 12, 2012 in Cedaredge, CO.
Among Debba's survivors are her son: Joseph Ferguson and his wife Miya; a step son Jordon Peterson; her brother: Stephen Ackard, his wife Arlynn and their two children Graeme and Dottie of Broomfield, Co; a sister Peggy Ackard Smith and her husband Robert of Houston, TX.; and her only grandchild, Lilianne Jayne Ferguson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 12, 2020