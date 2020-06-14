Walters, Deborah S.
1948 - 2020
Debbie lost her long battle against cancer on May 30th. She grew up in Scottsdale, AZ and spent her adult years in Denver, CO. She retired after many years with Business Interiors as a successful Sales Executive. Debbie is survived by her loving husband, James B. Walters and sister, Melanie Corkill of Mesa, AZ. Memorial Contributions may be made to Morgan Adams Foundation, 5303 E Evans Ave., Suite 200. Denver, CO 80222. For full obituary and to share a memory, visit www.fairmountfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 14, 2020.