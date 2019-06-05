|
Pierce, Dee
June 2, 1935 - June 1, 2019
Visitation, 6pm-8pm, Rosary, 7pm, Thur., June 6th, Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge 80033. Funeral Mass, 1:00pm, June 7th, Light of the World Catholic Church, 10316 W Bowles Ave, Littleton 80127. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations, in the name of Dee Pierce, be made to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Colorado-Wyoming Chapter, 900 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209; or the -Colorado Chapter, 455 N Sherman St, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203. For full obituary: https://cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/dee-pierce/
Published in Denver Post from June 5 to June 6, 2019