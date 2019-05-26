Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
United Church of Christ
100 Carr St
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Fyock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Fyock


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmar Fyock Obituary
Fyock, Delmar
September 1, 1923 - April 1, 2019
Second Lieutenant, Army Air Force

Delmar Dean Fyock, age 95, died peacefully on April 1, 2019 at the Mountain Vista Health Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia G. Fyock; parents, William and Florence Fyock; brother, Orlen Fyock, and sister, Florence Fyock. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, William Fyock (Carol) and Frank Fyock (Alyce); granddaughters, Amy Fyock (Mitchell) and Danae Fyock; grandsons, Matthew Fyock (Lauren), Andrew Fyock, and Alexander Fyock; great-grandsons Logan and Theodore Nagle; and many special nieces and nephews. Delmar and Julia were born and raised in Center, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley. They met at Julia's third birthday party, and married in 1945. During World War II, Delmar served in the Army Air Force as a navigator on a B-29 bomber. After the war, he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Delmar worked as a Petroleum Engineer for Texaco for 39 years at locations around the Rocky Mountain west. He was a member of the Lakewood United Church of Christ, and loving father and grandfather as well as friend and mentor to many. A memorial service for Delmar will be held at 1:00PM on June 1, 2019 at the Lakewood, CO United Church of Christ (100 Carr St, Lakewood, CO 80226, phone (303) 233-4401). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Colorado (alz.org/co or (303) 813-1669) or the Lakewood United Church of Christ.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.