Fyock, Delmar
September 1, 1923 - April 1, 2019
Second Lieutenant, Army Air Force
Delmar Dean Fyock, age 95, died peacefully on April 1, 2019 at the Mountain Vista Health Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia G. Fyock; parents, William and Florence Fyock; brother, Orlen Fyock, and sister, Florence Fyock. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, William Fyock (Carol) and Frank Fyock (Alyce); granddaughters, Amy Fyock (Mitchell) and Danae Fyock; grandsons, Matthew Fyock (Lauren), Andrew Fyock, and Alexander Fyock; great-grandsons Logan and Theodore Nagle; and many special nieces and nephews. Delmar and Julia were born and raised in Center, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley. They met at Julia's third birthday party, and married in 1945. During World War II, Delmar served in the Army Air Force as a navigator on a B-29 bomber. After the war, he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Delmar worked as a Petroleum Engineer for Texaco for 39 years at locations around the Rocky Mountain west. He was a member of the Lakewood United Church of Christ, and loving father and grandfather as well as friend and mentor to many. A memorial service for Delmar will be held at 1:00PM on June 1, 2019 at the Lakewood, CO United Church of Christ (100 Carr St, Lakewood, CO 80226, phone (303) 233-4401). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Colorado (alz.org/co or (303) 813-1669) or the Lakewood United Church of Christ.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019