Delores E. Hammer-Johnston

Delores E. Hammer-Johnston Obituary
Hammer-Johnston, Delores E.
"Dee"
1937 - 2019

Delores ("Dee") passed away in Mesa, AZ on July 15, 2019. She was born in 1937 in Bristol, CO. She graduated from Denver South High School. She meet her first husband, Lloyd A. Hammer, while working at Mountain Bell. They lived in Denver until Lloyd's job required a move to Lamar, CO and subsequently to La Junta, CO. Stories are told about their love of dancing at the Cow Palace. Together they had three sons. Brian of Golden, CO. Gary (Lori) of Lamar, CO and Kevin (Rebecca) of Denver, CO. After Lloyd's passing in 1985, Delores meet Jerry A. Johnston and they were married in February of 1988. She and Jerry shared the joy of bowling as they were members of many bowling leagues and participated in tournaments. Dee and Jerry moved to Mesa, AZ to escape the winter weather. They came back for a few years but eventually returned to Mesa.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Mae Trueblood and her sister, Joy (Mike) Withrow. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her three sons, a granddaughter, Gabrielle, her brother Gordon Trueblood, her sister Shirley Bohn, Jerry's two daughters; Pam (Sean), their three children and Worthy, and Worthy's four children and two grandchildren. Dee will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
