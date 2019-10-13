|
Goodwin, Delores
July 11, 1949 - October 2, 2019
Delores Faye Goodwin, a native of Missouri and longtime resident of Aurora, quietly passed away on October 2, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael R. Evans, Michelle L. Cannon both of Aurora, and Tracy A. Cannon Taylor of Rosmond, CA; siblings, Nehemiah M. Cannon of Chicago, IL, Pamela O. Cannon, Carolyn S. (Robert) Kelly, Elaine G. Gay, all of Aurora, Nancy A. Cannon of FL, and Belinda J. Cannon of East St. Lois, IL; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of her life will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00pm in Piipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace to conclude. Mrs. Goodwin will lie in state from 10-1pm on Friday. Please share condolences at pipkinbraswell.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019