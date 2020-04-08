|
|
Major, Denise Anne Putman
After many years of persevering with many health issues Denise Anne Putman Major (67), born in Tuba City, AZ, passed away on 4/5/2020 after a lengthy hospital stay in Peoria, AZ. She will be missed by her friends in Arizona and Aurora, Colorado, where she spent the summers. She is now pain free and at home with the Lord and her loving father Earl Putman (Pop), who preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Putman; brothers William and Dale Putman; sister, Kathleen Weitz; husband, Arthur Major; sons Jason and James Major; daughter, Lisa Major Krebs; 4 grandchildren: Ashley Major, Tyler Major, Arese Major, and Roland Krebs; and 2 step grandchildren, Chloe Christian and Jocelyn Christian.
She attended University of Phoenix and worked as a Quality and Mission Success Engineer at Sperry, Honeywell, General Dynamics, Martin Marietta, and Lockheed Martin, from where she retired in 1999. She was always proud of her accomplishments, where she considered herself one of the many trailblazers of women with successful engineering careers in the Aerospace industry.
Denise was well known for her creativity: unique home decorating, glass works, cooking, sewing, and others. She had a radiant smile, very easy to talk to, and was always willing to help others. A dear friend said it best: "She was one of the most "alive" people I've ever known-always fully committed to the moment she was in and to whomever she was with. She was creative and was always making something unique and original. She was generous-always willing to do for others. And, she was so much fun! There was never a time when we didn't enjoy being around her with her upbeat spirit and love of life. We are better people for having known her, and we will miss her terribly."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the "Solve ME/CFS Initiative" at http://solvecfs.org/donate.
Services are pending and will be scheduled in Arizona after the coronavirus pandemic passes and allows large gatherings. Out of area friends and relatives will tie in virtually. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 8, 2020