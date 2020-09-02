1/1
Denise Fay Watkins
1957 - 2020
Watkins, Denise Fay

Denise Fay née Steely Watkins, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2020, with her devoted husband, David Watkins, by her side after a long illness of Parkinson's disease. Denise was a loving, beautiful spirit whose smile lit up a room. She was adventurous, talented, creative and a passionate lover of life in all its forms. Denise was born August 6, 1957 in Washington, DC to June M. and Gordon Steely, who preceded her in death. In addition to David, she is survived by two sisters and her three children, Brittiany Schneider Anke (Jason), Trevor Schneider, and Sam Schneider, all three with her first husband, David Schneider. Denise also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren who were the apple of her eye - Carter and Bellamy Anke and Jax Schneider. She studied Cultural Anthropology at Clark College, Vancouver WA and spent her formative years in the Pacific Northwest. She met her loving husband, David Watkins, in high school in Arvada, Colorado where they sweethearts whose lives were woven over the years, intertwined and then unraveled again and again until she moved to Colorado in 2005, and blissfully married David Watkins on October 1, 2006. The years of waiting were fulfilled and Denise and David embarked on an artistic partnership that culminated with her work as artist and designer for their business, Watkins Studios. This partnership produced some exquisite iron artwork, from elaborate and stunningly beautiful wall hangings to large gates and bed frames. Denise's enthusiasm and eye for beauty as well as her marketing skills positioned Watkins Studios for exceptional commercial success. Sadly, Denise's health began to fail in 2010, and plans for the business were shelved. Through the next 10 years, David faithfully, patiently and lovingly attended to Denise and all her needs. Even in her failing health, Denise was still very much engaged in her family life, helping her children during difficult times and celebrating the birth of her long-awaited granddaughter, Bellamy and her new grandson, Jax.
Denise had an exceptional 'Bucket List', covering everything from travel to sporting events to experiences like swimming with dolphins and riding on an elephant, that most of us will only dream of. The world is a better place for having Denise in it and she will be dearly missed by family, friends, and acquaintances. A memorial service will be planned for a future time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Denise's memory to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies (parkinsonrockies.org/).


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
