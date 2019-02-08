|
|
Friends and family of Denise Lynn Eiseman each day remember their love for her. Denise passed from among us on July 19, 2018 at her home in Carmichael, California of complications from cystic fibrosis. We celebrate the life of this wonderful woman. Hers was a life of challenges and achievements. She faced each day with grace, determination, and an indomitable will to live life to the fullest. Denise gave life to, nurtured, and successfully fledged a beautiful and wonderful daughter, Skyler Renee Duvall (Colorado). She comforted, protected, and gave care to her mother, Gael Elsie Matthews, until her recent death. She was the emotional anchor and foundation for her siblings, Robert (CO), Sue (OR), and Larry Wright (OR). She was a wonderful companion and best friend to her spouses, Tim Duvall (CO) and John Eiseman (CO). Professionally, Denise was a data base administrator. She was physically adventurous, facing down her health issues with skiing, travelling, hiking, and exploring. She was a superb equestrian and took enormous joy from the companionship of her horses and dogs. Training animals was a passion for Denise throughout her life. One of her great loves was for flying. She was most proud of achieving her single engine pilot's license and practice her skills in the challenging Colorado mountain terrain. When health issues began to curtail her physical activities, Denise had a full complement of artistic skills to which to turn. She was a superb artist, studying painting, art history, and the French language for two summers in Aix au Provence. She was an inventor, obtaining a patent for engineering new artist supply equipment. She enjoyed birding and served on the Board for the annual Monterey Bay Birding Festival. Knitting, drawing, and gardening filled her quiet moments. Her family is most grateful for the efforts of National Jewish Hospital, particularly Drs. Pomerantz, Huitt, and Nick, to help Denise cope with her cystic fibrosis. The sixty-one years she was able to live with her condition give testimony to their care. Denise always hoped that her ability to live a full life with this physical constraint will sustain families facing similar challenges from this disease. As Skyler so aptly said, "if love was all that was needed, mom would live forever."
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019