Ahnen, Dennis
November, 1946 - August, 2020
Dr. Dennis James Ahnen, born November, 1946 in Wakefield, Michigan, died August, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He lived a full life, surrounded by family, including the love of his life and wife of fifty years, Carol (Petar), daughters Gina (Andy Subudhi), Megan (Matt Faga) and Nicole (Ben Jacobs). His seven grandchildren adored him, and he delighted in watching them develop their own personalities. Drew, Asha, Sloan, Peter, Charlie, Jack and Cole will continue his legacy with their intellectual curiosity, bright smiles, and love of baseball.
Dennis spent his childhood with his parents, Charles and Eleanor Ahnen, and brothers Charles and David. He attended Florida State University, then Wayne State University for medical school. Dennis completed his training at the Detroit Medical Center and came to the University of Colorado for his Gastroenterology Fellowship, where he continued on to build an illustrious academic medical career.
Dennis dedicated his clinical career to the service of Veterans, promoting colorectal cancer prevention. Because of his leadership, the Denver VA Medical Center has risen as a national example in cancer screening. He has received the highest honors in his field, including the American Gastroenterological Association William Beaumont Prize, commemorating his significant contributions to advance the care of patients. He received Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, for his commitment to translating his scientific contributions to tangible societal improvements in colorectal cancer prevention. Most importantly, Dennis was a kind, generous and inspiring collaborator and mentor. His medical legacy lives on in the sparkle he has left with many.
Dennis loved baseball starting at a young age. He played throughout his childhood, in high school and in college. As an adult, he joined a variety of teams and leagues in Denver, and finally, was a "professional" at the Rockies Baseball Fantasy Camp.
On a personal level, Dennis had a curiosity for everything, and everyone. He had a genuine interest in almost any topic and every person, which made others feel important and valued. Dennis had a zest for life, loved a good laugh, and brought a smile to any situation. He also loved reading, hiking in the mountains, and making trips to visit family and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
