Dennis Alan Brescia
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brescia, Dennis Alan
10/24/1947 - 04/28/2020

Dennis Alan Brescia, 72, died at Rose Medical Center in Denver on Tuesday, April 28. He was born in Washington, DC, moving to Denver with his family in 1948. Dennis attended Dora Moore School, Smiley Junior High School, and East High School. He worked as a landscaper and property manager for many years in the Denver area.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. An expert marksman, he served in Vietnam from November 1967 to November 1968 as part of 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, C Company, returning to Fort Campbell in 1969 where he was honorably discharged.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Lynne (MacKellar) Brescia; brothers Michael Brescia and Neil Palmer Brescia; daughter Shannon Elizabeth (Green) Redler; granddaughters Skylar Elizabeth Redler, Mackenzie Ann Redler, and Emma Jo Redler; great-granddaughter AvaJoann Elizabeth Bastian; nieces Anna Bellavia Brescia and Jennifer Lynne Brescia; great-nieces Tiana Lynne Brescia and Harlowe Jayne Brescia; and great-nephew Hudson Layne Brescia.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Angelo Brescia and Nadine Valentine (Johnson) Brescia, and stepmother Addie Lee (Decker Clark) Brescia.
Due to Colorado's "Safer-at-Home" order, arrangements will be announced at a later date and will include military honors at a graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please check back at this website for further information.
Dennis delivered meals to the elderly, served as a pallbearer for veterans' funerals, and donated holiday gifts to sufferers of domestic violence and their children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., #300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, (877) 832-6997; woundedwarriorproject.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved