Brescia, Dennis Alan
10/24/1947 - 04/28/2020
Dennis Alan Brescia, 72, died at Rose Medical Center in Denver on Tuesday, April 28. He was born in Washington, DC, moving to Denver with his family in 1948. Dennis attended Dora Moore School, Smiley Junior High School, and East High School. He worked as a landscaper and property manager for many years in the Denver area.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. An expert marksman, he served in Vietnam from November 1967 to November 1968 as part of 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, C Company, returning to Fort Campbell in 1969 where he was honorably discharged.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Lynne (MacKellar) Brescia; brothers Michael Brescia and Neil Palmer Brescia; daughter Shannon Elizabeth (Green) Redler; granddaughters Skylar Elizabeth Redler, Mackenzie Ann Redler, and Emma Jo Redler; great-granddaughter AvaJoann Elizabeth Bastian; nieces Anna Bellavia Brescia and Jennifer Lynne Brescia; great-nieces Tiana Lynne Brescia and Harlowe Jayne Brescia; and great-nephew Hudson Layne Brescia.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Angelo Brescia and Nadine Valentine (Johnson) Brescia, and stepmother Addie Lee (Decker Clark) Brescia.
Due to Colorado's "Safer-at-Home" order, arrangements will be announced at a later date and will include military honors at a graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please check back at this website for further information.
Dennis delivered meals to the elderly, served as a pallbearer for veterans' funerals, and donated holiday gifts to sufferers of domestic violence and their children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., #300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, (877) 832-6997; woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.