Jensen, Dennis C.
3/24/1927 - 4/10/2019
Dennis Carol Jensen,
of Golden, Colorado died peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Dennis, known as Denny, was born on March 24, 1927 in Boulder, Colorado to Milo Alexander Jensen and Alta Montana Holcomb. Dennis served as a Corporal US Army in decoding. When he returned to Colorado he earned a bachelor's degree in design from the University of Colorado where he met his future wife Shirley Mae Thompson. They had two sons, Donald Scott (July 11, 1951) and Mark Allen (February 24, 1954). Denny was a sheet metalist by trade but also an accomplished construction designer. He built or remodeled nearly every home he lived in including an earth shelter home near Central City, Colorado.
Denny is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Leslie and Donald Eugene and his wife, Shirley, who passed away on July 26, 1973.
Denny is survived by his partner of forty-six years, Barbara Campbell, who was at his side throughout his short illness; his caring sons, Scott (Cheri) of Golden, CO and Mark (Rod Septka) of San Rafael, CA, and grandchildren, Heidi (Ambre) and Holly and one great-grandchild, Riley. He will be remembered by Barbara's (Bab's) children, Dan, Larry, and Kathy Campbell, and Billie Barnes Jensen of San Jose, CA.
Dennis Jensen was a life-long Bronco's fan. He loved popcorn and pecan cookies. He ate like a horse and was skinny all his life. He loved to retell funny stories from his sons' childhood and the three of them would share them on their annual father and sons vacations. He loved to watch his great granddaughter frolic about him. He was an amazingly skilled builder and an artist. He will be remembered as a gentle soul who was both kind and caring with a thoughtful, patient and sensitive nature.
Dennis Jensen's ashes will be interned at Mountain View Memorial Park, in Boulder, CO next to those of his wife, Shirley Mae Jensen. A memorial service will be held at Crist Mortuary in Boulder, CO on May 24, 2019 at 11am.
The family wishes to thank the employees of Jaxpointe Memory Care Center for their caring service.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019