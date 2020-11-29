1/1
Dennis Cambridge
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cambridge, Dennis
Lee
March 26, 1936 - November 17, 2020
Retired Business Owner, Paragon Peddlers

A wonderful father and good friend to many, Dennis Lee Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He left behind four children, Laure Hoffman (Philip), Carrie Pearman (Dennis), Joe Cambridge and Sara Cambridge as well as six grandchildren: Ben Pearman, Jeannie Kirkus (Asa), Joe Pearman (Katie), Ryan Hoffman (Anne), Aaron Hoffman (Jessi) and Caitlin Brantley (Andrew). He is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Oliver, Samuel, Maxwell, Margaux, Jane and Amelia. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he graduated from Saint Patrick's High School and Loras College. He served in the US Navy until 1963 at which time he was honorably discharged. After several career moves, he founded his own business in Denver, Colorado where he lived at the time of his death. Dennis was a larger-than-life personality who left a big impression on others. He was a devoted father and (great) grandfather and he was known as a cheerleader, wise counselor, kind encourager, sparring partner, objective advisor, sounding board, thoughtful listener, passionate advocate, and loving friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Equal Justice Initiative at 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104 or visit eji.org/donate. A virtual Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for family and friends on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. EST.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Denver
5225 W 80th Ave #C1
Arvada, CO 80003
3034275140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved