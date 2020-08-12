Berglund, Dennis Carl "Denny"
May 21, 1937 - July 31, 2020
Dennis Carl Berglund, age 83, of Greenwood Village, CO lost his fight with cancer on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Porter Hospice-Centennial. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cherry Hills Village, CO with Pastor Gary Sandberg officiating. Because of COVID, funeral services will be limited to immediate family, but a live webcast (Bethanylive.org
) of the service will be available for viewing. An archive of the service will be available. A private military burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery will follow the service.
The ninth of eleven children, Dennis, "Denny" to many, was born in Hartington, NE on May 21, 1937 to Axel Bernhardt and Villena Ann (Wormke) Berglund. Enlisting in the Army in 1955 after high school, Dennis was stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany and served in the Third Armored Division, 65th Field Artillery, during the 1956 Hungarian Uprising. On February 3, 1962, Dennis gave his family a reason to gather for a family reunion when he married Shirley Jane Hudson of Cresco, IA at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn, IA where his brother and family were members. The couple are parents to two sons, Bret Berglund and Brad Berglund.
The couple's first home was in Iowa Falls, IA where Dennis was employed by Iowa Finance. Dennis' corporate career and his family's adventurous journey were about to begin when Iowa Finance became part of Avco Financial Services. Corporate transfers, promotions, and job opportunities in six different companies (Iowa Finance, Avco Financial Services, Bay View Federal Saving and Loan Association, Imperial Thrift and Loan Association, Century Acceptance Corporation, and Mountain Parks Financial Services) took the family to seven states (Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, California, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Colorado), 16 cities, and 19 different homes. Every city was unique, and Dennis personally helped the family assimilate and explore the new communities.
In a PRNewswire Newsfax of February 23, 1996, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis M. Mathesen of Mountain Parks Bank "announced the formation of Mountain Parks Financial Services, Inc. . . . and the hiring of Dennis C. Berglund to head up the business. With more than 30 years of consumer finance experience, Berglund joined Mountain Park's Financial Services as President to drive the establishment and growth of the business. Most recently he was with Century Acceptance Corporation (Kansas City, MO) where he served as President and CEO since 1993. Prior to that position he served as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Vice President of Imperial Thrift and Loan Association (Burbank, CA)."
Known for his smile and optimism, Dennis was successful in business and gave back to his community. Always a member of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA), Dennis served on the association's Board of Directors when he was President and CEO of Century Acceptance Corporation in Kansas City, MO. As an athlete, Dennis loved and excelled in sports in high school and throughout life. Joining adult teams for basketball, softball, golf, bowling, and tennis was not unusual for him. Dancing was the couple's specialty, and his family excelled at waterskiing, often owning a boat. In addition, Dennis attended all of his two sons' and his two grandsons' athletic games and meets from their youth teams (often coaching) throughout their high school and college years. By far, his greatest competition was playing cards with his five older brothers. Denny will be missed by everyone!