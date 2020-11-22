1/
Dennis Charles Goecke
1953 - 2020
Goecke, Dennis Charles
Nov. 28, 1953 - Nov. 5, 2020

Dennis Charles Goecke, or "Griz" as he was belovedly known to his friends and family, went to join heaven's jazz band last week. He was 66 years old. After spending his childhood years in Ohio, he moved to Northglenn, Colorado, graduating from Northglenn High School in 1972. He attended the University of Northern Colorado.
Dennis was an accomplished trumpet player and played professionally in several jazz bands, including The Chautauqua Band, Igor's Jazz Cowboys, and Elevation Swing Orchestra. He enjoyed restoring old musical instruments as a hobby. While he was a quiet, kind, and gentle soul, his wit and sense of humor kept all who knew him laughing. He will be sorely missed by all of us, including his two cats that he loved so much.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Ream and his mother, Norma (Crates) Hess.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Goecke (Patricia) and sisters, Sheree Goecke (Maria) and Shelly Taylor Thornbury (Jeff), an uncle, Pastor Mark Crates (Pegi) and many nephews and nieces.
A family gathering will be held in the spring to celebrate his life.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
