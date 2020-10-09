Fish, Dennis

03/03/1942 - 10/03/2020

Retired



Dennis Fish, 78, of Goose Creek, went home to the Lord on October 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund. Dennis was born on March 3, 1942 in Denver Colorado. He spent his younger years living and working on the Fish Family Homestead and attending Benkelman schools in Nebraska with intermittent years in Denver Colorado prior to graduation. After graduation he Joined the Navy in 1961 and attended Radio school in San Diego. He then joined the fleet in Glasgow Scotland and was a radioman on the USS Proteus. Later he transferred to Submarines and finished his Navy Career in Charleston in 1965. Upon discharge he returned to Denver where he attended college and graduated with an accountancy degree while working for Mountain Bell. After retiring from the phone system in Denver, he moved to Charleston in 1989 and started his Accountancy Firm, Dennis Fish Accounting later becoming Fish, Streyffler and Ulmer, and co-founded American Automated Payroll in Summerville and also served as a Berkeley County Councilman for a number of years. He was an accomplished pilot, an avid motorcycle rider, a self proclaimed oil tycoon in Oklahoma and an ok golfer. He is a member of the Military Vets MC known as Sneakers and a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife Kathy Fish, son Steven Fish (Tracy) of Ladson, daughter-in-law Cathy Fish of Michigan, twin brother Darryl Fish (Paula) of Myrtle Beach, brother Herb Fish (Peggy) of Texas, and sister JoAnn Fish of Michigan; five grandchildren, Nathan Fish, Megan Fish, Stephen Fish, Madison (Tristam) Caddell, Carmen Fish, Autumn (Brad) Scott and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Connie Fish, his son Carmen Fish, and parents Herbert and Georgia Fish. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222





